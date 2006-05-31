© 2022
Dissident Stories: Ma Jian's 'Stick Out Your Tongue'

By Alan Cheuse
Published May 31, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT
Detail from the cover of <em>Stick Out Your Tongue</em>.
Chinese dissident author Ma Jian's story collection Stick Out Your Tongue bends time and reality in its pictures of individuals trying to fit into families and society. The collection was published in China in 1997; since then, Ma Jian's work has been banned there.

The new translation of stories inspired by a trip to Tibet in the mid 1980s is by Flora Drew. Ma Jian lives in London, in self-imposed exile.

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
