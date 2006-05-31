Dissident Stories: Ma Jian's 'Stick Out Your Tongue'

Chinese dissident author Ma Jian's story collection Stick Out Your Tongue bends time and reality in its pictures of individuals trying to fit into families and society. The collection was published in China in 1997; since then, Ma Jian's work has been banned there.

The new translation of stories inspired by a trip to Tibet in the mid 1980s is by Flora Drew. Ma Jian lives in London, in self-imposed exile.

