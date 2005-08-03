Sleater-Kinney Go into 'The Woods'

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, the three-woman band Sleater-Kinney is known for its is loud, fast, aggressive grrrl rock. Lead singer and guitarist Corin Tucker and guitarist Carrie Brownstein talk about their music and the band's latest release The Woods.

Sleater-Kinney got its name from an exit sign on Interstate 5 between Seattle and Portland. The band's other albums are Dig Me Out, Call the Doctor and The Hot Rock.

