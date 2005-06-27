Jazz Pianist Jason Moran

He's been awarded the 2005 Pianist of the Year award by the Jazz Journalist's Association, and he also received the first ever 2005 Playboy Magazine Jazz Artist of the Year. His new album is called Same Mother, which reflects the 30-year-old musician's current interest in the blues. He's also known for transforming hip-hop standards into jazz classics and reinventing the notion of "gangsterism." Moran is collaborating with performance artist Joan Jonas on a project called "The Shape, the Scent, the Feel of Things," which will premiere at Dia Beacon in New York this fall.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.