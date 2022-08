Sheilah Kast talks with The Big Phat Band's leader, Gordon Goodwin, about his revival of big-band music for a new era. Goodwin pulls in some of L.A.'s best studio sidemen to perform his intricate and swinging arrangements. The group is not only popular in jazz venues; it also has a following in high schools and colleges, where they often perform. Their CD XXL will be released next month in a dual CD/DVD format on Silverline records.

