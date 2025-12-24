© 2026
Mass. Congressman Neal on ACA subsidy extension fight and stakes, Federal Reserve and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:36 PM EST
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district (center), Mayor Domenic Sarno (left) and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall (right) gathered Monday to announce a grant had been awarded to Springfield, intended to fund the purchase of electric buses and infrastructure to support them.
Focus Springfield
/
YouTube
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district (center)

Last week, the United States Congress left Washington for the year - after both the House and Senate came short of passing key subsidies for Affordable Care Act insurance plans.
 
Without tax credits, households relying on the ACA marketplace plans are likely to see their premiums skyrocket - affecting at least 22 million people.
 
WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district about the situation, including a move his fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans made to ensure an extension vote comes up again in the new year.
 
He also discussed the stakes of letting the tax credits expire and also what's on the horizon for the Federal Reserve.
 
--

This story originally aired on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025
News Congressman Richard NealacaAffordable Care Acthealth insurancehealth insurance marketplaceHealth Insurance CostsBaystate Health
James Paleologopoulos
