Mass. Congressman Neal on ACA subsidy extension fight and stakes, Federal Reserve and more

Last week, the United States Congress left Washington for the year - after both the House and Senate came short of passing key subsidies for Affordable Care Act insurance plans.



Without tax credits, households relying on the ACA marketplace plans are likely to see their premiums skyrocket - affecting at least 22 million people.



WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district about the situation, including a move his fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans made to ensure an extension vote comes up again in the new year.



He also discussed the stakes of letting the tax credits expire and also what's on the horizon for the Federal Reserve.



This story originally aired on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025