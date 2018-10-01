Related Program: 
With New Marketing, Northampton Hopes To Lure MGM Casino Visitors

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz
Credit northampton.gov

   The city of Northampton is hoping to get in on the action from the new MGM casino in Springfield.

     Using a $100,000 community mitigation award from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Northampton hired a firm to create a marketing plan.

     Developed by Rhyme Digital of Easthampton, the plan calls for creating a new website promoting Northampton’s dining, retail, and nightlife along with a digital campaign to reach people with disposable income.

      Fearing at hit to his city’s economy after the casino opened, Mayor David Narkewicz lobbied for the funding from the gaming commission.

     Following the release of the marketing plan, Narkewicz spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

