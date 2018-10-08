Mayor: Some Victims Of Schoharie Crash From Amsterdam

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard Monday morning about victims of Saturday's Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people.

Some of the victims of Saturday’s deadly limousine crash that killed 20 in Schoharie grew up in the nearby City of Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa, whose adult children went to school with some of the victims, said the crash hits home having seen them grow up.

Tonight, beginning with candles being passed around at 6:30, Amsterdam will host a vigil to honor those killed at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook bridge.

“It’s an occasion that unfortunately we would rather not have because we would rather not have these events, this event. But this community is a close-knit community and we want to show our full and complete support,” said Villa, “Not only on the city’s behalf, but just as friends and neighbors.”

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Another vigil is set for Tuesday evening in Schoharie.