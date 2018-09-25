MA Governor Charlie Baker Attends Berkshire Innovation Center Groundbreaking

  • Governor Charlie Baker speaks at the Berkshire Innovation Center groundbreaking as Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash watches.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker stopped by Pittsfield Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a long-awaited project. 

After a decade of planning, fundraising, and networking, the Berkshire Innovation Center broke ground at the William Stanley Business Park on the former campus of General Electric in the heart of Pittsfield. The Republican described the center as a think tank, accelerator, incubator, place where smart people go to trade big ideas with people who have been there and done that and find investors and other sponsors to do really great things.” Making a rare visit to the Berkshires, Baker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and a host of local community leaders. Plans are for the almost $14 million to open in late 2019.

Berkshire Innovation Center
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

