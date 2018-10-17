Alex Kelly Contract Terminated At Bennington Airport In September, Still Operates In North Adams

WAMC News has learned that controversial business owner Alex Kelly — who operates Berkshire Skydiving out of the publicly-owned North Adams Airport — had his lease with Bennington Airport terminated by the state of Vermont in September over safety violations.

Kelly made headlines in the 80s and 90s as “the preppy rapist” when he fled sexual assault charges for almost a decade in Europe. In recent months, the registered sex offender has provoked dismay among some North Adams residents for working at the Harriman-and-West Airport.

Trini Brassard is assistant director of policy planning and intermodal development with the Vermont Agency of Transportation. She tells WAMC that Kelly’s lease with the state was terminated in late September over multiple safety violations on the state and federal level related to his operation of Green Mountain Skydiving, located at the Bennington Airport.

“We received some complaints and we looked into them, and looking into them we found that they were serious,” Brassard said.

Brassard said Kelly’s business had violated safety regulations pertaining to landing zones at the airport, as well as Federal Aviation Administration standards ensuring employees have proper training to work around aircraft. There were also FAA violations around unsupervised persons in areas that require that same training, and vehicle operation at the airport.

“If you’re going to be operating a vehicle on the airport, there’s more training that you need to go through because you don’t want to pull out on a runway in front of a plane or do anything that puts anybody at risk," she told WAMC. "And we had violations of those items also."

Michael Canales, the Administrative Officer of North Adams, told WAMC he learned of Kelly’s termination in Bennington in the first week of October. Canales says the city had not been contacted by Vermont and had registered no safety issues with Kelly to date.

Kelly’s contract to use the Shamrock Hangar at the Harriman-and-West Airport runs on a monthly basis and includes a termination clause that allows the city to end his lease for any reason at any time.

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC.