Morning Weather Forecast, 02/23/26

Cloudy and windy with snow this morning south of I-90 and in Central and southern New England. Snow ends from west to east from morning into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Total accumulations:

12-18 inches in the the Central Catskills across the mid and lower Hudson Valley and into most of central and southern New England

6-12 inches east of I-88 and into the northern Catskills, the Hudson Valley south of Albany, southern Vermont and the Pioneer Valley

3-6 inches in the Greater Capital District

a coating up to a few inches in the Mohawk Valley, Possibly just north of I-90 up to Saratoga and into Central Vermont. North of these locations, in the Adirondacks, the Upper Hudson Valley, the Champlain Valley and Northern Vermont, little or no snow is expected.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid teens.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 20s.