Morning weather forecast 2-18-26

Cloudy with a snow, rain mix along I-90 changing to all snow. Areas in northern NY and New England will see all snow. Southern NY and New England all rain. Highs in the mid-30s.

2-5 inches in the Southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District Southern Vermont, Berkshires and Pioneer Valley

1-3 inches in the Northern Adirondacks. upper Hudson Valley, Central Vermont, Catskills, mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley.

Rain and snow ending this evening, then mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows in the lower to mid-20s.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.

