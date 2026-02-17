© 2026
Morning Edition

Morning Weather Forecast, 02/17/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Cloudy today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Cloudy with a rain/snow mix along I-90 tomorrow. Areas in northern NY and New England will see all snow. Southern NY and New England all rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Accumulations will range from 3-6 inches in the Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley and Southern and Central Vermont to a slushy coating up to 3 inches in the Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley.

The Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley will get mostly rain with little or no accumulation.
