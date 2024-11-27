NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 11/27/24

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Increasing clouds tonight with rain and snow developing by sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with rain in the valleys tomorrow and wet snow across the higher terrain. Later in the afternoon, areas with rain will change to wet snow before ending. Highs in the upper 30s.

Snowfall totals:

A coating up to an inch or 2 in the Greater Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Pioneer Valley and Litchfield Hills.

1-3 inches with as much as 6 inches in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Berkshires, Taconics and Rensselaer Plateau.

Little or no snow in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley.

