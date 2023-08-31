© 2023
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 8/31/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
High pressure moves back into the region today, bringing dry weather, lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today and upper 70s Friday.

Summer heat returns during the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures rising into the upper 80s and humid conditions. The only opportunity for an isolated shower will be late Saturday into Sunday.

