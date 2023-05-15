© 2023
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 5/15/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie
Published May 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid to mid 70s.

