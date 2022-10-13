© 2022
NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Some morning sun, then thickening clouds and windy today with showers developing in the afternoon and heavier rain possible late in the day and in the evening. Possibly a thunderstorm Highs near 70.

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows in the lower 50s.

An early morning shower, especially in New England, then a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid-60s.

