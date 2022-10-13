Weather Forecast | Weather Maps | Weather Radar | Hurricane Center | Traffic Cameras
NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast
Some morning sun, then thickening clouds and windy today with showers developing in the afternoon and heavier rain possible late in the day and in the evening. Possibly a thunderstorm Highs near 70.
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows in the lower 50s.
An early morning shower, especially in New England, then a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the mid-60s.