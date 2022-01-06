Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Snow moving in tonight, mainly south of I-90. most places south of I-90 1-3 inches by sunrise. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Cloudy with snow tomorrow, steadiest south of I-90. Light snow showers north of I-90. Drying out and becoming breezy later in the day. Highs near 30.

Total accumulation:

2-4 inches for the Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Taconics, all of Massachusetts and Connecticut and Southern Vermont.

1-2 inches for I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern and Central Adirondacks, Central Vermont.

A coating up to 1" Northernmost New York, and Vermont, the Champlain Valley.

