Weather Forecast | Weather Maps | Weather Radar | Hurricane Center | Traffic Cameras
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:
Mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Increasing clouds tonight with a little light snow moving in toward sunrise in the western Catskills. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Cloudy with snow north of I-90 tomorrow and a snow/sleet/rain mix to the south. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Total accumulation through Saturday night:
4-7" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains
2-5" in the Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley and Central New England.
A slushy 1-2" in the Mid Hudson Valley and Southern New England.