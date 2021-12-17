Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Increasing clouds tonight with a little light snow moving in toward sunrise in the western Catskills. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Cloudy with snow north of I-90 tomorrow and a snow/sleet/rain mix to the south. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Total accumulation through Saturday night:

4-7" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains

2-5" in the Catskills, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley and Central New England.

A slushy 1-2" in the Mid Hudson Valley and Southern New England.

