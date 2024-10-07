© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zachary McKenney

  • The Roundtable
    10/7/24 Special Lockbox Conversation: Hartwick College Institute of Public Service
    To foster a more inclusive democracy that truly reflects the diverse needs of our population, we must empower young voters. This is crucial not only because they hold significant sway in upcoming elections—voters aged 18-34 will represent over 40 million potential votes in 2024, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the American electorate—but also due to their unique perspectives and backgrounds. As the future leaders of our nation, the voices of young voters are essential in shaping the direction of our society.To explore the topic, we welcome Professor and Chair of Political Science from Hartwick College Laurel Elder. Laurel is Co-Director of the Institute of Public Service along with Professor of Sociology, Zachary McKenney who joins us with two of their students.