A Great Barrington, Massachusetts, affordable housing nonprofit is in the midst of its annual winter fundraising campaign to provide fuel and shelter to vulnerable residents. As WAMC reports, this year’s effort comes in the face of frigid temperatures and diminished federal funding.
‘We were completely out’: Superior Plus Propane customers detail nightmarish fuel shortage during frigid winterAfter a WAMC story on a propane company’s failure to keep Western Massachusetts customers supplied with fuel during this frigid winter, more listener accounts have poured in.
In the depths of a frigid winter, communities in the snowy hills of Western Massachusetts are struggling with heating fuel access issues that local leaders are describing as disastrous and an emergency.