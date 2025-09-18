© 2025
Guide Boats

  • Adirondack boat exhibit at the Adirondack Experience The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake
    News
    Museum sale of historic boats draws criticism
    Pat Bradley
    The Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake recently sold more than a dozen historic boats in a public auction. Both a former curator and former director of the museum are criticizing the public sale of the artifacts.