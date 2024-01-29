The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Publisher Emeritus of the Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Graduate Student at Rockefeller College studying International Relations Grace Kwaitkowski also participates in today's show.

Listen • 1:14:27