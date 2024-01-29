-
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Publisher Emeritus of the Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Graduate Student at Rockefeller College studying International Relations Grace Kwaitkowski also participates in today's show.
-
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and Political Consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. Graduate Student at Rockefeller College studying International Relations Grace Kwaitkowski also participates in today's show.