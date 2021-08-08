Archived weather July 2026

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Cloudy with snow today. Highs near the mid 20s..
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Increasing clouds today with snow moving into the Western Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills by the end of the day. Snow will arrive in the Greater Capital District and points north and east between 7 and 9pm. Highs will be near 20.
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Autumn arrived yesterday. With the change of season we welcome back NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback to answer your weather questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
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NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
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NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Monday, September 15, 2025.
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NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, September 15, 2025.
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Thursday, September 11, 2025.