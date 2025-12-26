© 2025
Morning Edition

Morning weather forecast, 12/26/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano,
Sajina Shrestha
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:46 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds today with snow moving into the Western Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills by the end of the day. Snow will arrive in the Greater Capital District and points north and east between 7 and 9pm. Highs will be near 20.

Snow, heavy at times tonight. Lows in the teens.

Storm totals ending at 7am Saturday:

5-9" in the western Mohawk Valley, I-88 corridor, Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Taconics, Southern Berkshires, and Western Connecticut. (Some places in these areas could see localized amounts of 10")

3-6" in the eastern Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern Vermont, Berkshires north of the Mass Pike.

1-3" in the Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Central and Northern Vermont, Pioneer and Connecticut Valleys

Morning snow showers, then increasing sun tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Weather weatherChief Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Paul Caiano
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider.
