Morning weather forecast, 12/26/25

Increasing clouds today with snow moving into the Western Mohawk Valley and Western Catskills by the end of the day. Snow will arrive in the Greater Capital District and points north and east between 7 and 9pm. Highs will be near 20.

Snow, heavy at times tonight. Lows in the teens.

Storm totals ending at 7am Saturday:

5-9" in the western Mohawk Valley, I-88 corridor, Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Taconics, Southern Berkshires, and Western Connecticut. (Some places in these areas could see localized amounts of 10")

3-6" in the eastern Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern Vermont, Berkshires north of the Mass Pike.

1-3" in the Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Central and Northern Vermont, Pioneer and Connecticut Valleys

Morning snow showers, then increasing sun tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.