WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with William K. Black, Professor And Author Of: The Best Way To Rob A Bank Is To Own One

Published March 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
(Airs 3/24/21) An encore interview - WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with William K. Black - Associate Professor of Economics and Law at the University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC), Distinguished Scholar in Residence for Financial Regulation at the University of Minnesota Law School, and White-Collar Criminologist. Alan and Professor Black discuss his book The Best Way To Rob A Bank is to Own One: How Corporate Executives and Politicians Looted the S&L Industry.

