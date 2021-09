(Airs 09/09/21 @ 1 p.m.) An encore interview - WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with the late, Award- Winning Director and Producer Arthur Penn. Penn was most known for the movies Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Little Big Man (1970) and The Miracle Worker (1962). He died on September 28, 2010 in Manhattan, New York City, New York.