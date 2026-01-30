WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/24/26

Playlist as aired on January 24th, 2026:

Carry Me

Bobby and the Midnites

Bobby and the Midnites

Kandy Korn

Captain Beefheart

Mirror Man

Ride a White Swan

T. Rex

Ride a White Swan

Beginning to See the Light

Velvet Underground

Velvet Underground

All Tomorrow's Parties/Valley of the Kings

Nico

Live at the Library Theater '80

View from My Window/Urban Snow

Hiroshi Yoshimura

Music for Nine Post Cards

Wrong Side of the Road

Tom Waits

Blue Valentine

Big Bad Henry/Ge,e Baby AIn't I Good To You

Sonny Stitt

Satan