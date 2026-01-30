WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/24/26
Playlist as aired on January 24th, 2026:
Carry Me
Bobby and the Midnites
Bobby and the Midnites
Kandy Korn
Captain Beefheart
Mirror Man
Ride a White Swan
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan
Beginning to See the Light
Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground
All Tomorrow's Parties/Valley of the Kings
Nico
Live at the Library Theater '80
View from My Window/Urban Snow
Hiroshi Yoshimura
Music for Nine Post Cards
Wrong Side of the Road
Tom Waits
Blue Valentine
Big Bad Henry/Ge,e Baby AIn't I Good To You
Sonny Stitt
Satan