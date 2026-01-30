© 2026
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/24/26

By Lucas Willard
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:10 PM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on January 24th, 2026:

Carry Me
Bobby and the Midnites
Bobby and the Midnites

Kandy Korn
Captain Beefheart
Mirror Man

Ride a White Swan
T. Rex
Ride a White Swan

Beginning to See the Light
Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground

All Tomorrow's Parties/Valley of the Kings
Nico
Live at the Library Theater '80

View from My Window/Urban Snow
Hiroshi Yoshimura
Music for Nine Post Cards

Wrong Side of the Road
Tom Waits
Blue Valentine

Big Bad Henry/Ge,e Baby AIn't I Good To You
Sonny Stitt
Satan

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
