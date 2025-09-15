© 2025
WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/13/25

By Lucas Willard
Published September 15, 2025 at 7:22 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on September 13th, 2025:

Tenebre
Goblin
Tenebre (Single)

Oxygene (Parts 1 & 2)
Jean Michel Jarre
Oxygene

Dub Will Tear Us Apart
Jah Division
Dub Will Tear Us Apart

Synthesist
Harald Grosskopf
Synthesist

Is Vic There?
Department S.
Diving for Pearls Vol. 1

Sally Cinnamon
Stone Roses
Diving for Pearls Vol. 1

I Can Hear the Grass Grow
Roy Wood
Roy Wood: The Singles

How Much Are They?/Where's the Money?
Jah Wobble, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit
How Much Are They?

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
