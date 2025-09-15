WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/13/25
Playlist as aired on September 13th, 2025:
Tenebre
Goblin
Tenebre (Single)
Oxygene (Parts 1 & 2)
Jean Michel Jarre
Oxygene
Dub Will Tear Us Apart
Jah Division
Dub Will Tear Us Apart
Synthesist
Harald Grosskopf
Synthesist
Is Vic There?
Department S.
Diving for Pearls Vol. 1
Sally Cinnamon
Stone Roses
Diving for Pearls Vol. 1
I Can Hear the Grass Grow
Roy Wood
Roy Wood: The Singles
How Much Are They?/Where's the Money?
Jah Wobble, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit
How Much Are They?