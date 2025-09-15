WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/13/25

Playlist as aired on September 13th, 2025:

Tenebre

Goblin

Tenebre (Single)

Oxygene (Parts 1 & 2)

Jean Michel Jarre

Oxygene

Dub Will Tear Us Apart

Jah Division

Dub Will Tear Us Apart

Synthesist

Harald Grosskopf

Synthesist

Is Vic There?

Department S.

Diving for Pearls Vol. 1

Sally Cinnamon

Stone Roses

Diving for Pearls Vol. 1

I Can Hear the Grass Grow

Roy Wood

Roy Wood: The Singles

How Much Are They?/Where's the Money?

Jah Wobble, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit

How Much Are They?