WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/23/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025:
Before You Hit the Ground
Dean Johnson
I Hope We Can Still Be Friends
Lola/The Village Green Preservation Society
The Kinks
Golden Hour "Kinks"—Lola, Percy & The Apeman Come Face To Face With The Village Green Preservation Society... Something Else!
When I See Mommy I Feel Like A Mummy
Captain Beefheart
Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)
Families/The Bells
Lou Reed
The Bells
Rock Steady
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses Rock Steady
Blues Farm/A Small Ballad
Ron Carter
Blues Farm