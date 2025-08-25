© 2025
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/23/25

By Lucas Willard
Published August 25, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025:

Before You Hit the Ground
Dean Johnson
I Hope We Can Still Be Friends

Lola/The Village Green Preservation Society
The Kinks
Golden Hour "Kinks"—Lola, Percy & The Apeman Come Face To Face With The Village Green Preservation Society... Something Else!

When I See Mommy I Feel Like A Mummy
Captain Beefheart
Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)

Families/The Bells
Lou Reed
The Bells

Rock Steady
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses Rock Steady

Blues Farm/A Small Ballad
Ron Carter
Blues Farm

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
