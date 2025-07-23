© 2025
WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/19/25

By Lucas Willard
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:21 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist for Saturday, July 19th, 2025:

Midnight Special
Jimmy Smith
The Best of Jimmy Smith

Come and Get it, Baby (If You Want It)
Big Black
Elements of Now!

You Keep Me Hangin' On
Diana Ross and the Supremes
Diana Ross and the Supremes: Greatest Hits

I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain
Tim Buckley
Goodbye and Hello

Run That Body Down
Paul Simon
Paul Simon

The Calvary Cross
Richard and Linda Thompson
I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight

Offing/The Harbinger
Julianna Barwick
Nepenthe

For You/Spirits in the Night
Bruce Springsteen
Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
