WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/19/25

Playlist for Saturday, July 19th, 2025:

Midnight Special

Jimmy Smith

The Best of Jimmy Smith

Come and Get it, Baby (If You Want It)

Big Black

Elements of Now!

You Keep Me Hangin' On

Diana Ross and the Supremes

Diana Ross and the Supremes: Greatest Hits

I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain

Tim Buckley

Goodbye and Hello

Run That Body Down

Paul Simon

Paul Simon

The Calvary Cross

Richard and Linda Thompson

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight

Offing/The Harbinger

Julianna Barwick

Nepenthe

For You/Spirits in the Night

Bruce Springsteen

Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ