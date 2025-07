Playlist for July 5th, 2025:

I Found a Reason

Velvet Underground

Loaded

You Cant' Have Me/Nighttime

Big Star

Third

Louie Louie

Flamin' Groovies

Still Shakin;

Stage Fright

The Band

The Best of the Band

Rabbit Fighter/Baby Strange

T. Rex

The Slider

Pleasure Control

James Blood Ulmer

Free Lancing

I Love Her All the Time

Sonic Youth

Bad Moon Rising

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Yo La Tengo

This Stupid World

Perfect Day

Nilsson

Knnillssonn