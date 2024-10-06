WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/5/24
WAMC Listening Party playlist for Saturday, October 5th, 2024:
Better Side of Life
Emitt Rhodes
Mirror
Late-Summer Greeting/Sad Song (Your Song)
Yujiro Kudo
Late-Summer Greeting
John Jones
Van Dyke Park
Discover America
Great Spiders
Nicholas Merz
American Classic
Angel of Sunlight
Alice Coltrane & Carlos Santana
As I Cry
Little Howlin' Wolf
The Guardian
Stoner/A Good Beanpot
Hour
Ease the Work
You Belong to Me
Flat Duo Jets
Go Go Harlem Baby
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
Sonny Red with Blue Mitchell and Grant Green
Images