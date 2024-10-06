© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/5/24

By Lucas Willard
Published October 6, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

WAMC Listening Party playlist for Saturday, October 5th, 2024:

Better Side of Life
Emitt Rhodes
Mirror

Late-Summer Greeting/Sad Song (Your Song)
Yujiro Kudo
Late-Summer Greeting

John Jones
Van Dyke Park
Discover America

Great Spiders
Nicholas Merz
American Classic

Angel of Sunlight
Alice Coltrane & Carlos Santana

As I Cry
Little Howlin' Wolf
The Guardian

Stoner/A Good Beanpot
Hour
Ease the Work

You Belong to Me
Flat Duo Jets
Go Go Harlem Baby

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
Sonny Red with Blue Mitchell and Grant Green
Images

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More