WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/21/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 21st, 2024:

High School Gym

Dougie Poole

The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Pride of Cucomunga

Grateful Dead

From the Mars Hotel

Nashville Skyline Rag/To Be Alone With You

Bob Dylan

Nashville Skyline

Rebel Rebel

David Bowie

Changes One

Stronger Through the Years

Roxy Music

Manifesto

Everything Merges with the Night/Spirits Drifting

Brian Eno

Another Green World

In Cucina/Wider Than Itself

Vanishing Twin

Ookii Gekkou

The Jungle is a Skyscraper

Ornette Coleman

Science Fiction

Leave You Behind

Sleater-Kinney

All Hands on the Bad One