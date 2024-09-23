WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/21/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 21st, 2024:
High School Gym
Dougie Poole
The Rainbow Wheel of Death
Pride of Cucomunga
Grateful Dead
From the Mars Hotel
Nashville Skyline Rag/To Be Alone With You
Bob Dylan
Nashville Skyline
Rebel Rebel
David Bowie
Changes One
Stronger Through the Years
Roxy Music
Manifesto
Everything Merges with the Night/Spirits Drifting
Brian Eno
Another Green World
In Cucina/Wider Than Itself
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou
The Jungle is a Skyscraper
Ornette Coleman
Science Fiction
Leave You Behind
Sleater-Kinney
All Hands on the Bad One