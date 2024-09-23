© 2024
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/21/24

By Lucas Willard
Published September 23, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 21st, 2024:

High School Gym
Dougie Poole
The Rainbow Wheel of Death

Pride of Cucomunga
Grateful Dead
From the Mars Hotel

Nashville Skyline Rag/To Be Alone With You
Bob Dylan
Nashville Skyline

Rebel Rebel
David Bowie
Changes One

Stronger Through the Years
Roxy Music
Manifesto

Everything Merges with the Night/Spirits Drifting
Brian Eno
Another Green World

In Cucina/Wider Than Itself
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou

The Jungle is a Skyscraper
Ornette Coleman
Science Fiction

Leave You Behind
Sleater-Kinney
All Hands on the Bad One

