WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/12/22

Published November 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 12th, 2022:

Billy Ringo in the Dark
Artist: Drive By Truckers
Album: Welcome 2 Club XIII

Strange Weather
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Big Time

Go Home
Artist: Angel Oslen
Album: Big Time

Don’t Ya Tell Henry
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes

Carriebelle
Artist: Jake Xerxes Fussell
Album: Good and Green Again

Albatross
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

The Motivator
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior

Quakenbruck
Artist: Bitchin Bajas
Album: Bajascillators

Interview: Lucas Willard speaks with Tim Coakley

