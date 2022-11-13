WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/12/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 12th, 2022:
Billy Ringo in the Dark
Artist: Drive By Truckers
Album: Welcome 2 Club XIII
Strange Weather
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Big Time
Go Home
Artist: Angel Oslen
Album: Big Time
Don’t Ya Tell Henry
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes
Carriebelle
Artist: Jake Xerxes Fussell
Album: Good and Green Again
Albatross
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen
The Motivator
Artist: T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior
Quakenbruck
Artist: Bitchin Bajas
Album: Bajascillators
Interview: Lucas Willard speaks with Tim Coakley