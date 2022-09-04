© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/3/22

Published September 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022:

Young Americans
Artist: David Bowie
Album: ChangesOneBowie

Push
Artist: The Cure
Album: The Head on the Door

Watch What Happens
Artist: Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Album: Superwolves

Summer Wine
Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Album: Nancy & Lee

Angelica
Artist: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
Album: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane

Groove Yard
Artist: The Montgomery Borhters
Album: Groove Yard

Krautock
Artist: Faust
Album: Faust IV

A Saucerful of Secrets
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
