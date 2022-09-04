WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/3/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022:
Young Americans
Artist: David Bowie
Album: ChangesOneBowie
Push
Artist: The Cure
Album: The Head on the Door
Watch What Happens
Artist: Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Album: Superwolves
Summer Wine
Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Album: Nancy & Lee
Angelica
Artist: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
Album: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
Groove Yard
Artist: The Montgomery Borhters
Album: Groove Yard
Krautock
Artist: Faust
Album: Faust IV
A Saucerful of Secrets
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma