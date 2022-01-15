© 2022
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/8/22

Published January 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
WAMC
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 8th, 2022:

Black Widow Spider
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life

Tombstone Every Mile
Artist: Dick Curless
Album: Tombstone Every Mile (single)

Jailhouse
Artist: Aaron Neville
Album: Tell It Like It Is

Why Am I Treated So Bad
Artist: James Brown
Album: The Popcorn

Please Be On That 519
Artist: Lonesome Sundown
Album: Lonesome Sundown

Dream Girl
Artist: Slim Harpo
Album: Rainin’ In My Heart

Photon in a Paper World
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Blues for the Viet Cong

Diurnal
Artist: Elliott Sharp
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

The East Wind
Artist: Ambiance
Album: Into a New Journey

Your Silent Face
Artist: New Order
Album: Power, Corruption & Lies

