WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/8/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 8th, 2022:
Black Widow Spider
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life
Tombstone Every Mile
Artist: Dick Curless
Album: Tombstone Every Mile (single)
Jailhouse
Artist: Aaron Neville
Album: Tell It Like It Is
Why Am I Treated So Bad
Artist: James Brown
Album: The Popcorn
Please Be On That 519
Artist: Lonesome Sundown
Album: Lonesome Sundown
Dream Girl
Artist: Slim Harpo
Album: Rainin’ In My Heart
Photon in a Paper World
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Blues for the Viet Cong
Diurnal
Artist: Elliott Sharp
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music
The East Wind
Artist: Ambiance
Album: Into a New Journey
Your Silent Face
Artist: New Order
Album: Power, Corruption & Lies