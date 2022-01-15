WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/8/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 8th, 2022:

Black Widow Spider

Artist: Parquet Courts

Album: Sympathy for Life

Tombstone Every Mile

Artist: Dick Curless

Album: Tombstone Every Mile (single)

Jailhouse

Artist: Aaron Neville

Album: Tell It Like It Is

Why Am I Treated So Bad

Artist: James Brown

Album: The Popcorn

Please Be On That 519

Artist: Lonesome Sundown

Album: Lonesome Sundown

Dream Girl

Artist: Slim Harpo

Album: Rainin’ In My Heart

Photon in a Paper World

Artist: Stanley Cowell

Album: Blues for the Viet Cong

Diurnal

Artist: Elliott Sharp

Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

The East Wind

Artist: Ambiance

Album: Into a New Journey

Your Silent Face

Artist: New Order

Album: Power, Corruption & Lies