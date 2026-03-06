The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, David

(Airs 03/06/26 @ 3 p.m. & 03/08/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara and David talk about coverage of the war in Iran, another battle with the President Trump’s Press Secretary, the ethics surrounding journalists working with police, and more.