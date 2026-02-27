The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Mike

(Airs 02/27/26 @ 3 p.m. & 02/29/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara and Mike talk about media coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union Address, whether print newspapers matter anymore, a trust initiative at a major newspaper, and more.