The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

Published February 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
(Airs 02/20/26 @ 3 p.m. & 02/22/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about whether and how A-I should be used in journalism, what happened with Stephen Colbert, and much more.

The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid Guistinathe late show with stephen colbertcensorshipThe Media ProjectArtificial Intelligence
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
