The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 02/06/26 @ 3 p.m. & 02/08/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about major layoffs at The Washington Post, President Trump attacking CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, Fox News journalists fawning over The First Lady’s documentary, and much more.