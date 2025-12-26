The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 12/26/25 @ 3 p.m. & 12/28/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk look at the future of journalism in the new year and beyond, and more.