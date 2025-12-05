The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Mike

(Airs 12/05/25 @ 3 p.m. & 12/07/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, and Mike talk about The New York Times lawsuit against the Pentagon, the peril of AI deep fakes and much more.