The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published November 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
(Airs 11/28/25 @ 3 p.m. & 11/30/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom on WCNY. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and David talk about conflicts of interest in journalism, whether one person journalism influencers can do the job of a newsroom, Tik-Tok journalism, and more.

