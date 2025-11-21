The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 11/21/25 @ 3 p.m. & 11/23/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about President Trump’s attacks on journalist and journalism this week, lazy journalism, independent reporting, and more.