The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 11/14/25 @ 3 p.m. & 11/16/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ira talk about President Trump considering a lawsuit against the BBC for sloppy editing, using broadcast journalists’ words out of context in a campaign ad, and more.