The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ira, David

(Airs 10/24/25 @ 3 p.m. & 10/26/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom on WCNY. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy Ira and David talk about more newspapers closing, the state tax credit for media in New York, and much more.