© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ira, David

By David Guistina
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/24/25 @ 3 p.m. & 10/26/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom on WCNY. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy Ira and David talk about more newspapers closing, the state tax credit for media in New York, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickira fusfeldDavid LombardoDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina