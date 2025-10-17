The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Mike

© 2025
October 17, 2025
WAMC

(Airs 10/17/25 @ 3 p.m. & 10/19/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Mike talk about which news organizations refused to sign the Pentagon pledge, the value of local news, the threats to student journalism, and much more.

