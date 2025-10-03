The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, David

(Airs 10/03/25 @ 3 p.m. & 10/05/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara and David talk about more and more journalists arrested at protests, why broadcasters repeat the news, your letters, and much more.