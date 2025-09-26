© 2025
The Media Project - David, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 09/26/25 @ 3 p.m. & 09/28/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Barbara, Ira and David talk about ABC bringing the Jimmy Kimmel show back, the new Pentagon rules for the press, listener reaction to the loss of the WAMC sports report, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
