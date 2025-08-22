The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 08/22/25 @ 3 p.m. & 08/24/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about community journalism, why so many Americans are confused about what being a journalist means, and much more.